Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $440,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMI opened at $291.73 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.27 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average is $317.60.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.