Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $562,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

