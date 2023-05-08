Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $295,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

