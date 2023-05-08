Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $487,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $313.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

