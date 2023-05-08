Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $309.31 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $264.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

