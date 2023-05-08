Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,577 shares of company stock worth $5,787,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

