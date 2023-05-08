Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.20.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $212.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $287,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,456.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

