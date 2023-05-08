Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Holdings Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,072. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $658.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.48.
Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
