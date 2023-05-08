Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Holdings Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,072. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $658.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $188.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

