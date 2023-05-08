Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Head-To-Head Review

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 4.93 $29.72 million $2.32 6.83 Highlands REIT $31.36 million 3.40 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 44.54, suggesting that its share price is 4,354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 70.78% 11.49% 5.68% Highlands REIT -24.44% -3.14% -2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

