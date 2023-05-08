AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) is Wealthspring Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the period. AltC Acquisition comprises about 2.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of AltC Acquisition worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 300,470 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in AltC Acquisition by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

