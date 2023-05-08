Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

