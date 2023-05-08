Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$59.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.60.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AIF traded down C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.78. 190,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,604. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$61.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.