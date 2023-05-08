Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $26,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

