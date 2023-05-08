Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

WPC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,061. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

