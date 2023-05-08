Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $347,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,425. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.