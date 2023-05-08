Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 2.3% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 809,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after buying an additional 648,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after buying an additional 627,381 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 581,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

