Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Ameren

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

