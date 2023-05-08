American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

AXP traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.52. 806,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,736. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

