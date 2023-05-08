American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 896,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

