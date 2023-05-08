American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 3,381,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

