Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Given “Maintains” Rating at 500.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at 500.com in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 497,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,607. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $605.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,378 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

