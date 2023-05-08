Analysts Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $47.56

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

