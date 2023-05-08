Analyzing Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) and Its Rivals

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 246.72%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -11.29 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.15 billion -$3.96 million -11.30

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group peers beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.