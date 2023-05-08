Analyzing Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hello Group and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hello Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 59.06%. Iveda Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.66%. Given Iveda Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Hello Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 11.61% 14.00% 8.95% Iveda Solutions -74.87% -71.57% -41.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hello Group and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hello Group and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $1.84 billion 0.87 $215.20 million $1.09 7.43 Iveda Solutions $4.47 million 4.64 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hello Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hello Group beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

