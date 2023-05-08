Analyzing YS Biopharma (YS) & The Competition

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare YS Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for YS Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 276.52%. Given YS Biopharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 1.90 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.12 billion -$3.46 million -11.82

YS Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

