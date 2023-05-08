Angi (ANGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $441.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.20 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Angi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 698.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.