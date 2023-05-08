AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,586,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,059,000 after buying an additional 109,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $35,326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AU shares. StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 887,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,807. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

