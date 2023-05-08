ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.23

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 73048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $790.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

