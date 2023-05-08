Ankr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.86 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Ankr has a total market cap of $261.76 million and $23.86 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,645.76 or 0.99955516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002383 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02705677 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $20,587,818.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.