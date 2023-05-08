Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.08. The company had a trading volume of 407,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.81 and a 200 day moving average of $307.37. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $334.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

