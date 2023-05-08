Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $94.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,644,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

