Apollo Currency Hits 1-Day Volume of $566,667.30 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $566,667.30 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00055839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

