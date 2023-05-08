Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMEH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,184. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $294.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMEH. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

