Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.
Apollo Medical Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AMEH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,184. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $294.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.
