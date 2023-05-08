Appian (APPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Appian has set its Q1 guidance at -($0.33-0.27) EPS and its FY23 guidance at $-1.14-1.07 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The business had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $33.96 on Monday. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 156,444 shares of company stock worth $6,960,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Appian by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

