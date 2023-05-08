Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 170.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

