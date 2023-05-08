Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.20.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

