Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

