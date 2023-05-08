Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $587.63 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.16851156 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $337,427,926.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

