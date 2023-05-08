ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $12.93. 47,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 26.39%.

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

