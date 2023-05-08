Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $387.79 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

