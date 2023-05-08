Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $126,000 in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Astronics by 69.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 185.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATRO. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

