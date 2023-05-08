Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,112,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,735. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

