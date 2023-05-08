Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after purchasing an additional 447,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 706,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Xometry by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,773,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,732,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 15.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Up 1.9 %

Xometry stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. 34,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,645. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -0.28. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XMTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

