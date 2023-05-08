Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,720. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.43. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

