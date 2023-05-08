Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 4,498 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Generac were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $110.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.