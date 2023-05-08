Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes $145,000 Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 802,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 539,758 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,155.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $189,316.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,116. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

