Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,761 shares of company stock worth $1,208,081. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,620. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

