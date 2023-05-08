Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,216,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $8,260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

