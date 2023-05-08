Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.03.
Argo Group International Company Profile
