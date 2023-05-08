Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 162,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 487,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $17,752,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $12,524,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arvinas by 816.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 244,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

